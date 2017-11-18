World Youth Boxing Championship draws out, India assured of two medals

India were assured of two medals without a single bout taking place as Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Anupama (81kg) found themselves in the semifinals on the day of draws for the AIBA World Women’s Youth Boxing Championship in Gauwahati.

With this, India have managed to better their previous edition’s performance, a lone bronze in 2015, at the very outset of the tournament.

Both Neha and Anupama will have tough opponents lined up for them in the last-four stage as they are likely to be up against pugilists from 2015 champions Russia and traditional powerhouse Kazakhstan.

World junior championships silver-medallist Niharika Gonella (75kg) has got a first-round bye and will be squaring off against either England’s Georgia O’Connor or China’s Yu Xiuteng in the quarterfinals.

Balkan Youth International Championship gold-medallists Shashi Chopra (57kg) and Sakshi (54kg) will face Uzbekistan’s Durdonakhon Rakhmatova and China’s Liu Xia respectively in their opening bouts.

Another strong medal contender for India, Ankushita Boro (64kg), who claimed silver medals at the Balkan Youth International Championship and the prestigious International Ahmet Comert Tournament, will face Turkey’s Cagla Aluc in her opening contest.

Jyoti (51kg) and Nitu (48kg) have got first-round byes.