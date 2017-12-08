WWE Live India: Alexa Bliss backs Kavita Devi to make it big in pro wrestling

Alexa Bliss is no stranger to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) developemental process. After joining the company in 2013, she had to prove her mettle in NXT before becoming a multiple-time world champion in the main roster. As a result, she has experienced the struggles of the sport first-hand.

The current RAW women’s champion has a few tips for Kavita Devi before the former Indian power-lifter starts her training at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida, early next year.

“It is a roller coaster ride for the wrestlers who become a part of the developemental process, but it is important to take it one day at a time. It will not be an easy process, but my main advice to Kavita (Devi) will be to believe in her talents completely,” Bliss told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

Kavita Devi created history by becoming the first Indian women wrestler to sign a contract with WWE after an impressive performance in the Dubai tryouts earlier this year. The Haryana-based wrestler also holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring, as she was a featured participant in the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament where her determination and confidence against Dakota Kai in the first round encounter impressed a lot of people – including Alexa Bliss.

Alex Bliss (C) is currently in India for the WWE Live event. (WWE)

“The Mae Young Classic was an extremely empowering stage for women wrestlers from all around the world and to be honest, I was really impressed by how Kavita (Devi) handed herself in the ring. She still has a long way to go, but I am sure that she will be able to make it big in the business.”

Alexa Bliss is currently in India for the upcoming WWE Live event, but on Saturday, she and Sasha Banks became the first women wrestlers to ever compete in the United Arab Emirates. Last year when the WWE toured Abu Dhabi and the rest of the Middle East, women wrestlers were not allowed to compete in the ring. However, that changed this year and the gravity of the occasion was not lost on Alexa Bliss who called it ‘one of the most special moments of my career’.

“It was amazing to become the first women wrestlers, along with Sasha, to compete in Abu Dhabi and it was truly a special moment for both of us. The crowd reacted really well to the match and honestly, I was quite surprised by the amount of cheer that we got from the audience,” she said with a smile.