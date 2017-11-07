WWE Live India, full match card for December 9: The Shield to face Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced the match card for WWE India and December 9 will see the clash between two super-teams as The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) take on Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus.

In the co-main event, WWE champion Jinder Mahal will put his title on the line once again against the ‘prize fighter’ Kevin Owens. The match will have an added stipulation which will be announced later.

WWE has also announced that Samoa Joe will be joining the roster for the WWE Live event in India and he will take on Braun Strowman in a ‘clash of titans’.

The full match card for December 9 is as follows:

The Shield vs Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus

Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers vs Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe

Finn Balor vs Curtis Axel with Bo Dallas

Jason Jordan vs Bray Wyatt

Goldust vs Elias

Kalisto and Sasha Banks vs Enzo Amore and Alexa Bliss (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

NOTICE:Line-up is subject to change.