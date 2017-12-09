WWE Live India: Jinder Mahal faces Triple H in ‘biggest match of his career’

Jinder Mahal has achieved quite a lot in the last six months. From winning the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) title to headlining multiple pay-per-views, it has been a dream run for the Indo-Candian wrestler. However, he will be facing his biggest challenge till date when he takes on company legend Triple H in the main event of the WWE Live India event in New Delhi on Saturday.

In any other situation, normal logic dictates that the Indian-origin superstar will surely be the crowd favourite in New Delhi. However, that may not be the case this time as the star power of Triple H – the nine time WWE Champion – is too big for the Indian wrestling fans to overlook in favour of Mahal.

Triple H is well aware of that fact and in an interview with ESPN UK, he said, “”You could get some support because of nationalism. But once you are in the WWE, you become a global icon. If Jinder wants to prove it to the fans in India, there could be no better way than by doing it against me there.”

However, for the 48-year old semi-retired veteran, it will not be an easy task to defeat Mahal on his home turf – a fact that Mahal was quick to point out in his Twitter video.

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal trains with boxer Vijender Singh in New Delhi. (WWE)

“I’m honoured that you considered me as an opponent in India, in New Delhi. But I must warn you Triple H…you may be the King of Kings but I’m The Modern Day Maharaja and I’m simply unstoppable when I have my people with me,” Mahal said with a confident smile.

The temporary rivalry aside, these two wrestlers have a lot of mutual respect for each other and that is quite clear from the way they talk about each other. Mahal has always credited Triple H for giving him a second chance in the company after he was let go in 2015. Similarly, Triple H has praised Mahal repeatedly and was quick to defend him when his WWE Championship win was questioned by the fans.

“We always thought he had the potential to (win the WWE Championship). He was one of the last two guys in the tournament to decide the first ever NXT champion. We know that he has that hunger and ability to do big things,” Triple H said in a media conference call.