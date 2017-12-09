WWE Live India: Triple H beats Jinder Mahal but fans the real winners of the night

From the eerie entrance of Bray Wyatt to the legendary water spray of Triple H, all the familiar tropes were on display as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) India live show took place in New Delhi on Saturday.

The crowd were hooked to the action from the very first minute and although Jinder Mahal was defeated by the veteran Triple in the main event, there was hardly anyone who was not on their feet when the show ended.

The much-publicised main event tested the crowd’s loyalty. In any other situation, one would think that Jinder will be a clear favourite. But the veteran’s star power was too much for the crowd to overlook and it was his experience that ultimately handed him the victory.

In the other big matches of the day, the trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins - collectively known as The Shield - were victorious over Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Sheamus while Braun Strauman defeated Kane via disqualification.

The matches were far away from being classics and the storylines were hardly followed, but the crowd did not care about that. Every move received huge reactions from the almost capacity crowd and when it comes to showing their love for pro-wrestling, the audience were indeed the star performers of the night.