Yogeshwar Dutt’s wedding: Ishant Sharma among celebrities at wrestler’s party

London Olympics bronze medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt got married to Sheetal Sharma in Delhi on Monday night. Sheetal is daughter of Haryana Congress leader Jaibhagwan Sharma. (See: Party album)

The function was attended by prominent sportsmen like India fast bowler Ishant Sharma and boxers Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar.

Yogeshwar Dutt and Sheetal at their wedding on Monday. (HT Photo-Manoj Verma )

The wedding, held at Singhola, was an elaborate affair with fireworks and bhangra dancers entertaining guests.

Yogeshwar Dutt had also gone live on Facebook with a video of his friends celebrating on the night before his wedding.

A two-time Asian Games medallist, Yogeshwar Dutt chose to take only a token Re 1 from his bride’s family ahead of his marriage.

“I saw my family struggle to collect dowry for the girls of the family,” Yogeshwar had said. “As a result, I decided on two things while growing up -- I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry.”