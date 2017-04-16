 Yogeshwar Dutt says anyone who heckles Indian soldiers should be ‘shot dead’ | other sports | Hindustan Times
Yogeshwar Dutt says anyone who heckles Indian soldiers should be ‘shot dead’

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt called for Indian armed forces to be given ‘free hand to deal with such elements’, after a recent video of security personnel being roughed up in Srinagar went viral

other sports Updated: Apr 16, 2017 17:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Yogeshwar Dutt

Yogeshwar Dutt is not the only sportsperson to strongly react to the incident in Kashmir, with cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag earlier taking to Twitter to express their views.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Reacting to a recent viral video of Indian security personnel being heckled by a few youngsters in Srinagar, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has said that anyone who misbehaves with Indian soldiers should be ‘shot dead’.

“What has happened is extremely wrong. Our CRPF jawan was insulted. He was brutally attacked and his helmet had also rolled down the road. It is extremely insulting for India to see a youth thrashing our jawan. This is very saddening. Anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot dead,” Dutt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won’t stop,” he added.

Dutt is not the only sportsperson to strongly react to the incident in Kashmir, with cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag earlier taking to Twitter to express their views.

Dutt had earlier tweeted about the video and a subsequent incident where a local Kashmiri man was seen being used as a human shield, as he was tied in front of a moving vehicle by security personnel.

“Save them during floods andget stones in return; till then there’s nothing to worry about. Now the army has not even beaten, just tied someone’s hands and feet, and it has become a worrisome situation. #Shame,” he had tweeted in Hindi, lashing out at people criticising the security forces for the incident.

