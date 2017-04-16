Yogeshwar Dutt says anyone who heckles Indian soldiers should be ‘shot dead’

Reacting to a recent viral video of Indian security personnel being heckled by a few youngsters in Srinagar, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has said that anyone who misbehaves with Indian soldiers should be ‘shot dead’.

“What has happened is extremely wrong. Our CRPF jawan was insulted. He was brutally attacked and his helmet had also rolled down the road. It is extremely insulting for India to see a youth thrashing our jawan. This is very saddening. Anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot dead,” Dutt was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won’t stop,” he added.

Dutt is not the only sportsperson to strongly react to the incident in Kashmir, with cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag earlier taking to Twitter to express their views.

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017

Dutt had earlier tweeted about the video and a subsequent incident where a local Kashmiri man was seen being used as a human shield, as he was tied in front of a moving vehicle by security personnel.

“Save them during floods andget stones in return; till then there’s nothing to worry about. Now the army has not even beaten, just tied someone’s hands and feet, and it has become a worrisome situation. #Shame,” he had tweeted in Hindi, lashing out at people criticising the security forces for the incident.

बाढ़ से बचाओ,फिर पत्थर खाओ तब तक कुछ लोगो को परेशानी नहीं है अब जब सेना ने मारा नहीं बस हाथ-पैर बाँध दिए तो चिंताजनक स्थिति हो गयी। #Shame — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) April 15, 2017

जो लोग पूछ रहे है की कौन कितनी बार कश्मीर गया है तो बता दूँ , AC room में बैठ कर सनसनी नही फैलाते, हरियाणा के हर घर से एक सेना मे जाता है। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) April 15, 2017