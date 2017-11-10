Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame says Mary Kom is her favourite sportsperson

Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame today said Mary Kom is her favourite sportswoman and would like to play her on silver screen.

“I am in love with Mary Kom ever since I have been involved with the Rotary Club. She is my favourite,” she said replying to questions by reporters at the announcement of the 11th edition of ‘Bengaluru Midnight Marathon 2017’ here.

Zaira Wasim, who is the Youth Ambassador for the marathon scheduled from December 16 to 17, also unveiled the theme for this year “Run to BEneFIT’.

Asked if she would prefer to play Kom’s role on silver screen, she said “If it is happening (Mary Kom 3) I would love to do it.”

The actress also said Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer. “I am in awe of Virat Kohli, and who is not?,” he said.

Replying to a query, Zaira said: “I don’t plan my future. I believe in destiny. I have realised in last three years, that whatever you plan, it does not materialise because destiny has its own plans,” she said.

However, studies remain her main priority for now.