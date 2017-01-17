Attack on Dangal actress Zaira Wasim reeks of gender bias, Gambhir slams haters

Gautam Gambhir is angry and it’s not because of any on-field incident. The Indian cricket team star is disgusted at the way trolls forced 16-year-old actor Zaira Wasim to apologise for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Zaira Wasim played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer movie ‘Dangal’ – which is a biopic on her wrestling coach and father Mahavir Singh Phogat. Geeta Phogat is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at a Commonwealth Games.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti with Zaira Wasim, the girl from the state who played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in 'Dangal', at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

I hope people remember that I’m a just a 16-year-old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me,” Zaira wrote in her apology.

Angry Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the Indian cricket team in the recent Test series against England, said he was ‘ashamed’ that Zaira had to apologise. He added that the whole ‘episode smells of sexual (sic) bias’ and that her critics were insecure.

“Calling @zairawasim “unislamic” for acting in Dangal or meeting @MehboobaMufti is naked suppression. Ashamed dat she had 2 apologise. To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk?,” Gambhir fumed on Twitter.

“Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think “Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain.” @aamir_khan.”

Calling @zairawasim "unislamic" for acting in Dangal or meeting @MehboobaMufti is naked suppression. Ashamed dat she had 2 apologise. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think "Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain." @aamir_khan — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

Zaira has received support from Geeta Phogat too, who said she will stand by her.