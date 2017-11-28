370 cartons of liquor recovered in dry Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; 2 arrested, 7 vehicles seized

Excise officials seized 370 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), said to be worth about Rs 2 crore, from seven vehicles and arrested two persons in Motipur police station area of north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday.

Excise superintendent Deen Bandhu said the seizure was made during a raid in Motipur police station area of Muzaffarpur district, 70 km north of Patna, following an input that a huge consignment of IMFL had been brought from Haryana.

Bandhu said 370 cartons of liquor were seized from a secluded place on national highway 28 when they were being offloaded from a truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, for being carried in six SUVs parked there.

A district administration release said the value of the seized liquor was about Rs 2 crore.

The owner of one of SUVs, in which 69 cartons of IMFL had been loaded, was later found to be a regional TV news channel journalist, Bandhu said.

All the seven vehicles had been seized, he said, adding that two persons, identified as Bagendra Kumar and Vikas Kumar, were arrested from the spot.

Bandhu said the driver of the SUV owned by TV journalist fled from the spot and tried to lodge a complaint with Kanti police station that the vehicle had been lifted. “But he was arrested as we had already alerted police stations of the district about some vehicles being used in illegal liquor trade. This vehicle was one of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the owner of the SUV also visited the Brahampura police station in Muzaffarpur town to lodge a case that his vehicle had been stolen from his office premises on Sunday night. An FIR had also been registered against him, the excise superintendent added.

Bihar became a dry state on April 5, last year. Consuming, keeping or dealing in liquor is an offence under the state’s new excise prohibition law, which provides for imprisonment up to 10 years.