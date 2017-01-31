Acting VCs for eight Bihar universities

With the process to appoint regular vice chancellors in Bihar unlikely to be completed before February-end, chancellor Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday made ad hoc arrangements giving charge of eight state universities to seniormost professors from the date the term of respective VCs will end.

Sources said screening of applications for appointment of regular VCs of some universities had been completed. In case of others, it was still under process, he said. “The interaction of shortlisted candidates by search committees will probably start from February 12,” they told HT.

The completion of the exercise, which will require ‘effective and meaningful’ consultation between Raj Bhawan and the government, may stretch over a month.

Sudhir Kumar Srivastava has been made the interim VC of Patna University (PU). He will take over from YC Simhadri, who ended his three-year tenure on Tuesday. Srivastava, who is from PU’s department of zoology, has earlier served as registrar in the university.

Srivastava would also double up as principal of Patna Science College following the retirement of MN Sinha.

Simhadri had taken over the PU top post for the second time from then acting VC Arun Kumar Sinha, who also doubled up as principal of Patna Science College, in 2014.

Shivkant Jha, registrar of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) will take over as Nalanda Open University VC from Rash Bihari Prasad Sinha, whose term ends on Wednesday. Ravindra Kumar Verma ‘Ravi’ will take charge of BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) from Pandit Palande, whose term ends on Friday.

Vidyadhar Mishra has been made the acting VC of KSDSU. He will take charge on Thursday, the day the term of incumbent Devnarayan Jha ends. Devnarayan Jha was reinstated by Raj Bhawan on January 27 in compliance of a Patna high court order passed on January 17.

Ramesh Chandra Singh of Veer Kuer Singh Univeristy, Ara will take over as acting VC of Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University from Ejaz Ali Arshad, whose term will end on Wednesday.

Raj Kishore Jha, senior most professor in the department of economics, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), will take over from Saket Kushwaha, whose tenure ends on February 5. LNMU pro-VC Syed Mumtazuddin has already been appointed VC of Veer Kunwar Singh University (Ara).

In Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU), Kshemendra Kumar Singh, department of industrial relations and personnel management (IRPM), will take over from RS Dubey, who will complete his tenure on February 7.

Kusum Kumari of the department of philosophy will take charge of Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, from Mohammad Ishtiaque.