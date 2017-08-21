Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Prosecution concludes arguments, expects conviction

The prosecution, on Monday, cited circumstantial and scientific evidence in the court of ADJ-9 Sachidand Singh, to establish his case that main accused Rakesh Ranjan Yadav aka Rocky Yadav was indeed the person who shot dead class 12 student Aditya Sachdeva, for overtaking his vehicle in Gaya, on May 7, 2016.

Undeterred by the setback that saw four witnesses turn hostile, the prosecution referred to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, mobile call details records and other material evidence produced during the examination and cross examination of the prosecution witnesses, to back up its contention.

District public prosecutor Sartaj Ali Khan, who represented the state in the case, told the court that the main accused, Rocky Yadav, armed with a lethal weapon, was chasing the deceased person’s vehicle and had fired the shot that ripped through the head of Aditya.

The bullet splinter found during Aditya’s autopsy later matched with the pistol in the FSL lab. FSL experts had already proved that the same pistol was used in the killing of Aditya, the district prosecutor said. The prosecution sought to corroborate the incident with other material evidence gathered by the police during investigation.

The court, after hearing the prosecution’s concluding arguments, asked the defence to resume its arguments for three days beginning on Tuesday, to complete the trial process in the case.

“We have furnished enough evidence to prove our charges. Witnesses alone cannot ensure any judgment. We have several other documents and evidence that is enough to prove our charge sheet”, the district prosecutor said.

To a question, Khan said that the FSL had analyzed the pistol and the cartridges and found certain similarities. was by itself hard evidence to be corroborated with other material evidence submitted by the Gaya police, along with the charge sheet.

“The evidence at hand is sufficient to ensure the conviction of the accused under section 302 of the IPC”, the district Public prosecutor said.

Rocky Yadav has been accused of shooting student Aditya Sachdeva after his Swift car overtook Rocky’s Land Rover on May 7, last year.Rocky was arrested on May 11 and is lodged in Gaya Central Jail.

In October 2016, Rocky was granted bail by the Patna High Court but later the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and he was sent back to jail. According to the police, Rocky had ‘confessed’ that he killed Sachdeva.