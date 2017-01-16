After satellites and drones, now aircraft to film human chain

The Bihar government has decided to use all its four trainer aircraft to capture the ambitious human chain programme on January 21 for creating awareness on benefits of prohibition. Each aircraft can carry fuel to last over an hour flying time.

This will be in addition to helicopters and 40 drones hired to cover the event.

The government has also approached Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to capture satellite imagery of the 11292-km human chain, which officials said would be world’s longest. The officials of the space agency will arrive in the state three days before the event to work out modalities.

“We have approached the director-general of civil aviation (DGCA) for approval of the plan to use aircraft with cameras. We hope the weather remains clear on that day," said Brijesh Mehrotra, principal secretary, cabinet coordination department, under which the Bihar flying institute falls.

“The four trainer aircraft of the Bihar flying institute will have two cameras each. One will take off from Patna, while the other three will operate from Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and another place which is yet to be decided,” he said.

“ISRO authorities have also taken it as a challenge. They may have to purchase images from foreign satellites. As the main route will itself be over 3000-km long, capturing the huge stretch with one satellite at the specific time may not be possible,” said chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh.

An ISRO team, comprising officials from Kolkata and Hyderabad, have already held meetings with the chief secretary and other officials to work out the details. "ISRO may make use of two of its satellites and rely on one foreign satellite to capture the image. For them also, it is a new experience,” said an official.

It is precisely because of this reason that some alteration has been made to the timing of the event. Earlier, the timing of human chain formation was 10am to 10.30am. It will now be a 45-minute affair, from 12.15pm to 1pm.