AIIMS-Patna to tap pharma firms for discounted drugs to patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (AIIMS-P), will turn a new leaf in patient care when, in addition to medical care, it will soften their financial burden by making available branded drugs and consumables at heavily discounted prices.

The AIIMS has prepared a list of 6,000 fast-moving drugs and consumables and will float tenders for supplying them to the institute. Having purchased them in bulk, directly from reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers at discounted prices, the institute will supply them to patients, transferring them the full rebate.

The institute hopes to get the bulk supplies through competitive bidding at more than half their maximum retail price (MRP).

“The rebate on branded drugs may even go up to 70%-80% their MRP in some cases,” AIIMS-P director Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times.

Singh said it could take 2-3 months for the system to be put in place. “The tender opening committee will be constituted, technical evaluation of applications done and their financial bids opened before finalising firms for supply. This may take some time,” he said.

Singh said he had introduced a somewhat similar system at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, before joining the AIIMS-P on February 27.

Doctors and staff at the SGPGI had created a forum and contributed towards creating a corpus fund for purchase and supply of drugs and consumables to patients. The society would retain 10% discount, which it would again use as revolving fund for patient benefit initiatives, besides taking care of overhead expenses, salary to outsourced staff, etc., he said.

“Given the socio-economic background of most patients coming to AIIMS-P, we plan to transfer them the full rebate we get from manufacturers. However, before going ahead with the project, we will take a formal approval from the ministry (of health and family welfare),” Singh signed off.

The AIIMS-P has an average daily patient footfall of 1600-1800. During peak season, it hovers around 2200-2500. The institute registered 3.01 lakh patients, of which 3,900 underwent surgeries in 2016-17.