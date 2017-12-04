Bhagalpur cops initiative to mentor S-I aspirants evokes good response  

Police in Bhagalpur district of eastern Bihar have taken up an additional role — preparing aspirants from economically weaker sections to crack the state-level competitive examination to recruit sub-inspectors.

The initiative has evoked overwhelming response with more than 500 candidates joining the open air coaching classes being conducted in morning hours by a team of police officials at Sandy’s Compound, a ground spread over 300 bighas in the heart of Bhagalpur town.

The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 1717 positions of sub-inspectors on the basis of the performance in preliminary followed by the main examination as well as a final qualifier physical efficiency test or PET.

Police sources said they had received more applications and the number of aspirants attending the coaching classes, which began from December 1, might soon exceed 700.

Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manoj Kumar said local teachers, technocrats, doctors would be roped in subsequently to coach the aspirants. Even members of private tutors association had shown their willingness in assisting the aspirants, the SSP said, adding that many highly qualified policemen were also eager to help the candidates.

Kumar said a plan to run similar coaching classes for economically weaker section candidates in Kahalgaon sub-division of the district was also under consideration. Arrangements would be made to train the candidates to clear the PET after they qualified the written examination, the SSP added.

On the first day, the SSP, Kahalgaon sub-divisional police officer Ramanand Kaushal, and district provident fund officer Rajendra Prasad were among the officers who conducted the coaching classes. District employment officer SN Sudhakar, excise department assistant sub-inspector Neel Kamal Mishra, DSP (law and order) Rajesh Kumar Prabhakar, DSP (headquarters) Ramesh Kumar and DSP (city) Sheryar Akhtar have volunteered to help the candidates by engaging classes.

Meanwhile, a similar initiative has been planned under community policing at Munger by superintendent of police Asish Bharati. Applications have been already been invited for enrolment at the coaching classes, scheduled to start at Munger from December 11.