Bihar cinemas keep fingers crossed as govt yet to decide on Padmaavat’s release

Confusion still prevails on the release of Deepika Padukone starrer, Padmaavat in Bihar as the state government is yet to take a call on whether to allow it screening.

“We will take a couple of days to announce our decision,” culture minister, KK Rishi said on Saturday.

Reliable sources in the government said that none except the chief minister Nitish Kumar would take the final call and hence, others concerned are non-committal.

Kumar had in November banned the film which was to release on December 1, due to opposition by a section of the society over some scenes and a song sequences.

Four other states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh — had also banned its release then.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which was cleared recently by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), is now releasing all over on January 25.

However, despite a slight change in its name and some cuts by CBFC, Rajasthan, Gujarat and MP governments have decided to continue with their decision not to release the film in their states. Uttar Pradesh has given the green signal, though.

Film exhibitors in Bihar are keeping their fingers crossed. Officials kept passing the buck, with the home department and the state public relations department throwing the ball in each other’s court.

Principal secretary, home, Amir Subhani said the responsibility was of the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) while IPRD director Anupam Kumar said the home department would be taking a final call.

“Even though the CBFC has cleared it with some changes and the producer has planned its release on January 25, we have not been approached (by the state distributor of the film). We are eagerly waiting for the schedule (of the release of the movie),” Sharad Kumar, manager, Mona cinema hall in the city, said.

If allowed in the state, the film will definitely be screened in Mona hall, he added.

Suman Kumar, owner of Regent cinema hall, said he is still in dilemma and keeping fingers crossed like others. “Since the government had in November announced to ban the film, it is up to them clear the prevailing mystery,” he said.

Dr Sunil Kumar, the Biharsharif MLA who is also the distributor of the film in the state, did not take calls neither did he reply to SMSes.

Patna DM, Kumar Ravi said he was yet to receive an instruction on the film’s release.