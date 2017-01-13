Bihar exam board extends date for filling up forms

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the dates for online filling of forms and submission of fee for intermediate and matric examinations.

Now, intermediate examination forms with late fee can be submitted till January 16. Thursday was the last date for filling forms for intermediate students with late fee.

For matric examination, the date has been extended to January 17 without late fee while the last date with late fee is January 19.

The decision will benefit more than 25 lakh students in Bihar. Already, 23 lakh students have submitted their forms for matric and intermediate examinations.

The BSEB has also decided to open the line for new registration of matric students, who failed to register from January 13 to 16.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said on Thursday that the decision to extend dates was taken to give one last chance to students, who failed to fill up forms. However, the board would not extend dates any further, he added.

He said the head of educational institutions would submit proof of fee submission in two copies along with the list of students (matric and intermediate) in hard and soft copies with required documents to respective district education office by January 20.

The BSEB has also given a chance to schools/colleges to tally the checklist of students who registered online in 2016 for matric and intermediate examinations 2017, Kishor said.

He said the BSEB would provide registration number of new matric students on its web portal on January 17.

“New students can then fill up their forms and submit examination fee online from January 17 to 20,” he added.