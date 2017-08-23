Bihar house adjourned again till 2pm, as RJD demands CM, dy CM’s resignation in Srijan scam

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) forced an adjournment of the Bihar legislative assembly till 2pm on Wednesday, after creating a furore over chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s resignation for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore Srijan government fund transfer scandal.

The RJD, led by its leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, then walked out of the house and staged a sit-in dharna near the statue of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on the assembly campus.

Talking to reporters, Yadav termed CM Kumar the ‘Bheeshma Pitamah’ (a character of Hindu epic mythology Mahabharat, known for his pledge of celibacy) of ‘naitik bhrashtachaar’ (moral corruption).

He said the government was trying to hush up the matter in the multi-crore Srijan government fund transfer scandal. He even alleged that the government, under the garb of probe, was sending its choicest officers to clean up the mess.

Yadav accused the government of not sharing probe details of the Srijan scandal as it was trying to cover it up. While demanding to know from the government about its beneficiaries, he said the government was silent and trying to put a lid on the scandal because BJP leader and deputy CM Modi or his family members were allegedly involved in it.

Yadav, who alleged that he was not allowed to speak inside the house, said the scandal was not confined to the Bhagalpur treasury alone, but had spread to adjoining Banka and Saharsa districts as well.

Ejya Yadav, RJD MLA from Mohiuddinagar in Samastipur district, alleged that the magnitude of the scandal was over Rs 15,000 crore.

Earlier, RJD and National Democratic Alliance leaders were engaged in a verbal duel over the Srijan scam with levelling allegations and counter-allegations against each other over the scam.

The Srijan scandal came to light after a government cheque of Rs 10 crore presented at a bank on August 3 bounced due to insufficient fund. It later came to light that crores of rupees of government funds were illegally transferred to an NGO — the Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti — in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, 235 kms east of Patna, by forging the signature of the district magistrate. It is now believed that the scam was not confined to one department but had spread to multiple departments beyond the geographical boundaries of Bhagalpur.

The state government has recommended an inquiry into the scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation, even as the special investigating team of the Bihar police is probing it.

Amid the hullabaloo on the third day of the five-day monsoon session, marred by protests and disruptions so far, there was no mention of Bihar floods. So far, 340 people have lost their lives due to floods since August 12, affecting a population of 1.50 crore in 18 of the 38 districts of Bihar. The Army, IAF and the NDRF are assisting the Bihar government in flood relief operation.