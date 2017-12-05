Bihar: Man rapes Mahadalit girl for trying to prevent radish theft, held

A man raped a seven-year-old girl after she objected to him stealing radishes from her family field at Machiaon village in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday evening.

The victim, a Class 2 student belonging to the Mahadalit community, was taken to the Bhabua district hospital in a critical condition. Police arrested the suspect, Lalu Sharma, and registered a case against him at the local women’s police station the following day.

Police said the girl went to inspect the radish field along with a five-year-old friend on Sunday evening, when she found Sharma – a father of three – uprooting the crops. When she objected, the angered suspect allegedly dragged her into some bushes nearby and raped her.

The victim returned home bleeding, and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Villagers then caught hold of Sharma and handed him over to the police.

Superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur said a speedy trial would be recommended for the “heinous crime”, so there is no delay in punishing the suspect. Police will also help the girl’s family get due compensation and benefits, she added.

This is the fifth incident of a Mahadalit girl being raped in the district over the last four months. On September 29, a 15-year-old girl was raped by a middle-aged man in the Bhagwanpur police station area. A few days later, on September 24, two minors were kidnapped and gangraped for four days by five influential people. The next month, a nine-year-old girl was gang-raped by four youngsters in Chainpur police station area. A 13-year-old girl was also kidnapped from a village in Chand police station and raped by two youngsters around then.