Bihar minister Tej Pratap seeks CRPF security

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav may finally be one up on his younger brother, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Tej Pratap, who holds three important portfolios, including health, has reportedly applied for CRPF security cover. At present, the Yadav brothers enjoy state government protection, while their father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad is under Z-plus security cover.

“We will make an appraisal of the threat perception to see whether Tej Pratap actually requires CRPF security cover. If so, under which category,” said a CRPF official.

“If there is a security threat, he may get up to 11 security personnel under Y category,” the official said.

If the threat perception was not high, Tej Pratap might get six security personnel, he added.

CRPF deputy inspector general Sajnuddin, who is the nodal officer for VVIP security, said he was not aware if a decision on security to Tej Pratap had been taken.

The Y category cover is the third category of protection after Z-plus and Z. It is, however, higher than X, the lowest category, where 4-5 commandos guard aVIP.

Three companies of CRPF have been deployed in Bihar exclusively for VVIP security. The three companies, comprising around 405 personnel, are providing security cover under X, Y and Z categories to 17 persons in the state. They include former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and three Union ministers from the state, who have been provided Z category security cover.

Nine other political leaders from Bihar, including state Congress chief Ashok Choudhary and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav, have been accorded Y category security.