Bihar would see happier days in power sector in the coming few years.

While the cost of power is set to go down with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) commencing work on its three coal blocks in Jharkhand, the stage I of the 1980 MW NTPC Barh super thermal power project in Patna district is set to be commissioned later this year. Bihar would get nearly 50% power — 1025 MW to be precise — from it.

Regional executive director, NTPC, KS Garbyal said the 3x660 MW units of Barh stage I plant would be commissioned by the second quarter of 2017-18.

Conceived in 1999, this project, as per the revised deadline, was supposed to have been commissioned in 2011 itself. However, Russian firm Technoprom Export (TPE), initially allotted work, failed to meet repeated deadlines, forcing the NTPC to terminate its contract on December 24, 2015. The central PSU subsequently re-tendered and awarded the work to Dussan, a South Korean firm, which is now moving well ahead of its prescribed timeline for commissioning of the project.

At present, Bihar gets 1011 MW from the 2x660 MW NTPC Barh stage II project, the first unit of which was commissioned on November 15, 2014.

Bihar, which now has an installed power capacity of 4,520 MW would add 4,710 MW by 2019-20, Garbyal said.

While Barh stage I would contribute 1980 MW to it, the NTPC joint venture (JV) project with railways (Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited) would add 750 MW and the NTPC JV with the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited), both at Nabinagar in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, would contribute 1,980 MW.

Add to this the 2,400 MW Nabinagar stage II project, expected to come up by 2022-23, and Bihar’s total installed capacity of power would go up to 11,630 MW by 2022-23, Garbyal added.

Meanwhile, the NTPC, which now purchases coal from the Coal India Limited, has commenced work on its three coal blocks allotted in Jharkhand. While it has begun mining from Pakri Barwadih, it has appointed mining developer and operator for excavating coal from Chatti Bariyatu and Kerendari.

The NTPC expects to get 15 million metric tonne of coal per annum from stage I of Pakri Barwadih, where it has commenced mining, and another 2 million metric tonne per annum from stage II, which is expected to be developed by 2020-21.

The NTPC Barh will benefit hugely from the Pakri Barwadih coal of the NTPC, as its per unit power cost was expected to come down by Re 1 per unit from the present Rs 4.72. It would, however, still be higher than NTPC’s average per unit cost of power, which was Rs 3.17.

The reduced cost would soften the burden on consumers, as it would affect fixation of power tariff.

