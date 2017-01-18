Bihar’s first private industrial park okayed

Anil Kumar

A private company has secured the State Investment Promotion Board’s approval for setting up a Rs 652-crore private industrial park at Phulwaria, the native village of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

There are about 17 industrial areas in Bihar promoted by the state government, most of which do not have any land available for fresh units or are lacking in infrastructure to such an extent that there are no takers for its units.

But the one at hand has the distinction of being the state’s first private industrial area. Promoted by Cappa Industrial Development Pvt Ltd, the industrial park will be spread over 255 acres in Maker block of Gopalganj district of north western Bihar.

It will be home to a clutch of small units, managed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), and will be provided infrastructure facilities like power and easy market access through its close proximity to the 75-km long NH 102, that links Chapra and Muzaffarpur via Rewaghat.

The 255-acre private industrial park will come handy in a state where land availability has been a problem. At an Udyami Panchayat (investors’ meet) last year, chief minister Nitish Kumar had advocated private industrial parks to overcome land scarcity to encourage the setting up of units.

The SIPB meeting also approved a Rs 334-crore proposal for the expansion of a Shree Cement plant at Aurangabad.

In 2014, the state cabinet had given its nod to the company to set up a 20-lakh mtpa capacity cement plant on 67.63 acres of land, provided by Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), on lease-basis.

Now, the company has sought approval for setting up its second unit with 3.6 mtpa capacity to meet domestic demand.

The SIPB meeting also cleared another proposal for setting up a Rs 200-crore Buddhist theme park at Bodh Gaya. The proposed park, to be based on the life of Buddha, aims to tap the huge tourist potential.

It will be set up by Bangalore-based BWS Park Pvt Ltd, an established player in the field of developing theme parks.