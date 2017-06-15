Bihar univ to award grace marks, help 2,200 students clear post graduate exam

Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, has decided to award three marks as grace to students who have flunked post graduate (PG) examinations after being given low scores in the internal assessment.

The decision, taken at a meeting of BRABU officials at Muzaffarpur, 71 km north of Patna, on Wednesday, will benefit approximately 2,200 of the 4,500 students who failed in the examination held in September and November 2016.

“More than 4,500 students, enrolled in post graduate courses for session 2014-16, have been failed in the internal assessment. The university has decided to award up to 3 marks as grace to these students,” BRABU vice-chancellor (VC) Amrendra Nayaran Yadav told HT.

The relaxation would help about 2,2 00 students facing hardship for quite some time, he said.

Yadav said the officials had informed him that students were given low marks in internal assessment due to delay in sending the copy of the new regulation for the courses to the respective department.

“According to the new regulation, a student has to score a minimum of 15 marks out of 50 in the internal assessment to pass. However, they were assessed in accordance with the old regulations, under which one had to score 12 marks out of 30 to pass. So, the students, who had scored between 12 and 14 will be awarded grace marks up to 3,” he added.

To clear the examination, an examinee needs to attain pass marks in theory papers as well as in internal assessments, he said.