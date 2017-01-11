Bihar voters’ profile ‘young’, gender ratio up

Bihar has shown an improvement in voters’ gender ratio, from 880 females to 1,000 males in October 2016 to 882 females now, as per the new electoral roll published by the election commission (EC) on Tuesday.

This, said an EC officer, indicated a slightly higher enrolment of female voters, which was a positive trend. Out of 6.84 crore voters in the new rolls, there are 3.63 crore male voters, 3.20 female voters and 2119 belonging to the third gender.

The latest figures also show young and middle aged voters together constitute 41% of the total 6.84 crore voters. There has been an increase of nine lakh voters in the new rolls, from the October 2016 draft rolls. Out of these, 5.50 lakh are first time voters (having turned 18).

The new voters' list will used to constitute the ward wise voters' list for the upcoming municipal poll in the state in April- May. The updated rolls have photos of 99.99% voters against their names, which officials say will help do away with electoral malpractices.

Pictures of only 1,815 voters are missing from the new list.

The latest statistics show that highest number of voters, numbering 1.83 crore (15.34%) voters, fall in the age group of 30-39. This is followed by 1.77 crore voters (14.84%) in the age group 20-29, while 1.36 crore voters (11.41%), fall in the age group 40-49.

Among the older voters, 87 lakh (7.36%) fall in age group 50-59, 56 lakh voters' in age group 60-69 and 26 lakh voters in the age group 70-79.

Only 10 lakh voters (0.91%) fall in 80 plus age group.

The data shows, 2.89 lakh names have been deleted from the latest list of voters, while 11.56 lakh names were added as part of updating process.

AT A GLANCE

Bihar’s updated voters’ list has 6.84 crore names

Young & middle aged constitute 41% of total voters

Highest number of voters fall in 30-39 age group

Those in 20-29 age group form 4.84% of new voters

New voters’ list to be used for coming municipal poll

5.50 lakh new voters (0.46%) in 18-19 age group

Gender ratio has shown increase from last count