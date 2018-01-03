Bodh Gaya: 13 cops deployed to guard Dalai Lama suspended for negligence

Thirteen policemen deployed to guard Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya were suspended for alleged negligence on Wednesday.

Gaya senior superintendent of police Garima Malik, who is monitoring the security arrangements for the Dalai Lama, took the action after the 13 policemen went missing from their assigned positions. The police officer told mediapersons that she will tolerate no lapse in security arrangements for the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The suspended police personnel were identified as sub-inspectors Chhotu Prasad Chaudhary and Mani Bhusan Paswan; assistant sub-inspector Lallan Razak; and constables Vinay Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Upendra Prasad, Ranjan Kumar, Shweta Kumari, Anjali Sharma, Kauleshwar Paswan, Shobha Kumari, Punam Azad and Anjali Asmita.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has been provided Z-plus protection by the Centre as well as the Bihar government during his stay in the state. The step was taken in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Union ministry of home affairs.

The Dalai Lama arrived at Bodh Gaya, 110 km south of Patna, for a month-long stay on Monday evening. He will address over 50,000 disciples from places across the world at Kalchakra Maidan in two sessions, from January 5 to 7 and January 14 to 16. He is also expected to attend the opening function of the three-day Bodh Mahotsav on February 1.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has also stepped up security around the Tibetan monastery, where the Dalai Lama resides during his visits to the Buddhist pilgrimage centre. CTA officials expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, and praised Malik’s efforts in particular.

Bodh Gaya witnessed a terror attack, with nine serial explosions targeting the Mahabodhi temple complex, in July 2013.