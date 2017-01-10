BoG delay pinches IGIMS

PATNA: Administrative paralysis at the state government level has not only stymied the growth of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), but is now affecting patient care at the autonomous tertiary care centre.

With the meeting of its board of governors (BoG), the supreme body of the institute, having not been convened for the past 11 months, construction of a medical college building, state cancer centre, cardiac centre, besides appointment of faculty members and nurses are some issues hanging in limbo.

These decisions entail an expenditure of Rs 282 crore (approx), but have been pending for want of approval by the BoG.

State health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is the chairman of the BoG while principal secretary, health, RK Mahajan, is one of its members.

If sources are to be believed, the mandarins in the health department have not been able to spare time for the BoG.

As per IGIMS rules, the BoG meeting has to be convened quarterly and at least four times a year. The meeting was last convened on February 27, 2016.

Though the Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its approval to the undergraduate course which began in 2011, the institute has to have its own medical college building. The sooner it has, the better.

The government has already approved a Rs 151-crore project for construction of medical college. However, of it, just Rs 45 crore has been released. As such, construction work of the three-storied building has now stopped. Release of further funds requires BoG nod.

Similarly, the Centre has approved construction of a Rs 120 crore state-of-the-art state cancer centre on the IGIMS campus. While the Centre will contribute Rs 90 crore, the state has to generate Rs 30 crore towards it.

The first tranche of Rs 33 crore from the Centre and Rs 8 crore from the state government has already been released, but the money is lying idle in bank, with the four-storied project, supposed to come up on 30,000 square feet area, being a non-starter. The IGIMS requires BoG approval to withdraw the money and initiate work.

Work on the proposed Rs 11 crore cardiac care centre, again the first of its kind in Bihar, has almost been completed, but less than 50% funds have been released. This is affecting the pace of construction work being undertaken by local vendor the Pan Solution Private Limited.

With the IGIMS keen to inaugurate it on January 23, the day its cath lab became functional in 2015, it seems unlikely to meet the deadline.

Construction work apart, recruitment of at least 25 faculty members and nurses are also pending, which is directly affecting patient care.

IGIMS director Dr NR Biswas was reluctant to comment on the delay.

“We have requested the government to convene our BoG and hope to get a time soon,” is all that he would say.