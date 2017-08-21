BPSC ex-chief threatens to sue Sushil Modi for claiming he gave land to Lalu to get post

Former chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Ram Ashray Yadav, on Monday, threatened to sue deputy chief minister Sushil Modi for his allegation that Yadav gave away residential plots worth Rs 2 crore to former chief minister Lalu Prasad, in lieu of his appointment in the commission.

Rejecting the allegations as “baseless and defamatory”, Yadav, also a former vice chancellor of Bhagalpur University, said he became the chairman of BPSC in 1991 on the basis of his qualifications and he had not offered anything to Lalu Prasad for his appointment.

Yadav was an English professor at Kuwait University till the gulf war broke out in 1990.

Modi, at a Press Conference on Sunday, had alleged that Yadav had given away two plots of land worth Rs 2 crore to an RJD leader, Mohammad Shamim, in 1993-94, who, in turn, handed over power of attorney for the plots to Lalu Prasad’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi.

The power of attorney was given to Rabri Devi on May 13, 2005.

Hitting out at Modi for ‘vilifying’ his image and reputation, Yadav alleged that the BJP leader was in the habit of branding all Yadavs as criminals and link them with Lalu Prasad. He said he would file a defamation suit against Modi in court on Tuesday.

Sources close to Yadav’s family wondered how at the selling of plots to Mohammad Shamim could e termed as a ‘gift’ to the RJD chief, when the land deal was done three to four years after he became chairman of the commission. “I sold four plots in 1993-94 to manage expenses of marriage of my daughter,” claimed Yadav.

These sources pointed out that Modi had claimed Rabri Devi got the power of attorney for the plots in 2005.

“The question that arises is why would have Rabri Devi waited for more than a decade, after Yadav was appointed BPSC chairman in 1991, to get the power of attorney, and not the full rights over the plots”, the Yadav family sources wondered.