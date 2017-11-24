Chancellor’s nod to PG course in Magahi at Bihar’s Magadh University

Magahi will be taught at post graduate level in Magadh University (MU), Bodh Gaya, from the current academic session.

The chancellor’s office (Raj Bhawan) has approved a proposal to start the self-financing post graduate course in Magahi under approved regulations.

The main dialect of Bihar’s Magadh region, comprising seven districts of Gaya, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nawada and Patna, Magahi is at present being taught at the graduation level in 36 colleges of MU.

Acting head of Magahi post graduate department, Dr Bharat Singh, said the course had been approved after a decade-long struggle by teachers and students. The university had initiated efforts for starting a PG course in the subject in 2007 and also got the proposal approved by the MU academic council, syndicate and senate. The proposal was also sent to Raj Bhawan as well as the Bihar Government for approval by then MU vice chancellor Dr BN Pandey, he said.

Another proposal was sent to raj Bhawan in 2012 for creation of at least eight posts in the department, he said.

Teaching of Magahi was started in 1986 at graduation level in colleges of the university spread over seven districts after the approval of the academic council, senate and syndicate.

Expressing his gratitude to the chancellor’s office and the state government, Singh said the PG department of Magahi was inaugurated on September 10, 2010 in anticipation of Raj Bhawan’s approval. After getting approval for 30 seats in the course, the department had so far enrolled 15 students, he added.

Singh said apart from him, the department would initially have three teachers on contractual basis.