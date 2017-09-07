Court sends Muzaffarpur ward councillor to two-day CBI remand in Navruna case

A special court on Thursday sent Muzaffarpur municipal corporation ward councillor Rakesh Kumar Sinha Pappu, arrested in connection with the mysterious disappearance of 14-year old girl Navruna Chakravorty in 2012, to CBI custody for two days.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel HA Khan had on Wednesday moved the court for taking Pappu on remand. Pappu’s lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, however, objected to the CBI plea, saying the probe agency had quizzed his client seven times and also conducted polygraph test. He also requested the court to consider Pappu’s health condition before passing any order on the CBI petition.

The special CBI court allowed the probe agency’s plea after reviewing Pappu’s medical report. Special CBI judge (in-charge) Javed Alam had earlier directed the authorities of Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail, where Pappu was lodged after his arrest, to submit his detailed medical report.

Pappu was arrested on September 4 following his interrogation by the CBI at its Patna office. The special CBI court later forwarded him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Navruna had gone missing from her house on Jawaharlal Road at Muzaffarpur, 71 km north of Patna, on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2012. The CBI was assigned the investigation on the direction of the Supreme Court after the district police as well as state-run criminal investigation department (CID) failed to make a breakthrough in the case.

On November 26, 2012, a skeleton was found from the drain near the house, and, on the basis of forensic tests, CID said it was that of Navruna, but the family did not accept it.

On the basis of DNA report, CBI on August 20, 2014, told the court that the skeleton belonged to Navruna.

The agency had interrogated some big names involved in illegal land deals as well as a couple of politicians, including former MLA Bijendra Chaudhury, after the recovery of the skeleton during the cleaning of the drain on the direction of Pappu.

A CBI official, not wishing to be identified, said the role of Pappu was suspicious as he was present when the exercise to clean the drain was being carried out.

“It is not a common practice. Secondly, the cleaning was done only in front of the missing girl’s house. So, we have quizzed Pappu many times. We have also sought a detailed report on Pappu from the district police. He is a habitual offender as many cases, including one of train loot, are pending against him,” the official said.