Curd lovers gulp down 700 kg dahi in 3 minutes

The occasion demanded the kind of appetite the participants displayed. It was the Dahi Khao Inaam Paao (curd eating) contest, organised by the Patna Dairy Project (PDP), as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations on a wintery morning of January 18 in Patna.

Throwing inhibitions to the wind, local woman Jyotsana Kumari, 33, consumed 3.5 kg curd to bag the first prize. Pushpa Kumari, 44, and Prema Tiwari, 48, gulped down 2.38 kg and 2.348 kg curd to bag the second and the third prize, respectively.

A participant after the curd feast. (AP Dube/HT photo)

In the men’s category, Pranay Shankar Kanth, 56, of Jehanabad, consumed 3.79 kg curd, 290 gms more than the winner in the women’s category, to bag the first prize. Anil Prasad, 50, and Rakesh Kumar, 38, consumed 3.146 kg and 3.108 kg of curd to bag the second and the third prize, respectively.

PDP in-charge Suresh Kumar said consolation prizes were given away to Chittranjan Kumar, 31, of Aurangabad and Khagaul’s Tara Devi, 61, for consuming 2.765 kg and 2.306 kg curd, respectively.

The oldies were not far behind the youth in the contest. Defending champion in the senior citizen category, RB Arya, 65, successfully retained his title, consuming 2.420 kg curd.

Speaking on the occasion, Patna district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said: “People should shun alcohol and begin to consume milk and its by-products, which were healthy.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has already said that consumption of milk and its by-products has gone up after total prohibition in Bihar from April 5, last year.