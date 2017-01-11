Dalai Lama all praise for Nitish on liquor ban

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has showered praises on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his efforts to ensure complete ban on liquor in the state.

The Dalai Lama, during his special discourse on the sidelines of 34th Kalachakra Puja here, also advised his disciples not to touch alcohol, which he said, “is the origin of all kinds of vices in one’s mundane life”. Even a drop of liquor could spoil the entire exercise to attain perfection, he said.

The Dalai Lama’s high praise has further boosted Kumar’s stature, coming as it does close on the heels of fulsome praise for the step from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5.

Modi had said, “It was brave of Kumar to risk such a policy. He has done what few would,” while calling upon all parties and people to endorse the ban. The BJP would join a 11000-km human chain proposed by Kumar on January 21 for a social endorsement to his prohibition policy.

“I felt delighted when the Bihar chief minister informed me about total prohibition across the state. I blessed Kumar and suggested him to take more steps to check the menace. There must be a similar ban all over the world to ensure peace and prosperity. I have all praises for the Bihar chief minister who went for such an action. People must learn from the Bihar chief minister who staked his political career for the humanity,” he said.

The Dalai Lama said, “Liquor not only spoils the mind and the soul, but also changes the character of a human being, who develops demonic characters and causes serious harm to the society. Even the smell of liquor can spoil the character of an individual striving for his or her enlightenment in the Buddhist order of the metaphysics.”

Turning to his European disciples, the Dali Lama said: “Well, I am aware that use of liquor in Euoropean countries. I can only advise my devotees to consume it in small quantity. Your pleasure should never cost anyone. Always keep this in your mind.”

The Dalai Lama initiated the 10-day Kalachakra Puja here on January 2. The main event, which began here on Wednesday, will conclude on January 13.

Over 200,000 Buddhists from more than 90 countries across the world, especially the Himalayan region, have gathered here for the Dalai Lama’s preaching and the Kalachakra empowerment from the Nobel Laureate.