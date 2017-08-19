Door to my home shut on my face, says Sharad Yadav, as he faces ouster from JD (U)

Janata Dal (United) ‘rebel’ Sharad Yadav on Saturday hit out at chief minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the Grand Alliance (GA), thereby betraying the people’s mandate and accused him of trying to kick him out of the party, which he founded and nurtured with the help of Chaudhary Devi Lal.

At a ‘Jan Adalat’ organised by JD (U) rebels, Yadav attacked the chief minister without naming him. He said, “He (Nitish) changed his path, but I continue to pursue the original line (as per the people’s mandate). It is the people of the state, who will decide in the days to come as to who is following the right path.”

The programme was organised by the party rebels, including Rajya Sabha (RS) member Ali Anwar and former minister Ramai Ram, as a show of strength and as a meet ‘parallel’ to the JD (U) national executive, convened by the chief minister.

Yet, Yadav, a former JD (U) president and sitting Rajya Sabha MP, avoided an aggressive stance against CM Kumar, his successor as JD (U) chief and suggested to other leaders to desist from making personal attacks. “It is not a fight against any individual. We must fight on issue of ideology,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that the GA fell apart against the people’s wishes. Bihar had given the GA the mandate to serve them for five years. While an alliance of opposition parties is firming up at the national level, the one formed here crumbled down,” said Yadav, urging party leaders to keep intact the people who reposed faith in the alliance at the grassroots level.

Accusing the leaders running the show in Nitish-led JD (U) with making an attempt to throw him out of his ‘own home’ and bolting its doors, Yadav said, “some leaders claim credit in shaping my stature at the national level ,oblivious of the fact that I became an MP in 1974, much before some leaders had taken their plunge into politics”.

“I have made hundreds of MPs and thousands of MLAs during my stint. And now, some leaders are trying to throw me out of my own home,” said Yadav, adding that he wished to attend the JD (U) national executive, but was denied the chance.