Father of Bihar missing girl Navruna alleges threat to family by accused

The father of Navruna Chakravorty, the 14-year-old girl who mysteriously went missing from her house in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in 2012, has alleged threat to his family from an accused in the case.

Atulya Chakravorty lodged a complaint with town police station at Muzaffarpur, 70 km north of Patna, alleging that Ramesh Kumar alias Bablu, one of the accused in the Navruna case, had threatened to kill him and his family members.

In his complaint lodged on Monday night, Atulya Chakravorty said Ramesh Kumar accosted his brother Nirmalya Chakravorty alias Manik Da when he was returning home after purchasing groceries and made the threat to kill him and his family members.

Navruna had gone missing from her house on Jawaharlal Road in Muzaffarpur on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2012. The CBI was assigned the investigation on the direction of the Supreme Court after the district police as well as state-run criminal investigation department (CID) failed to make a breakthrough in the case.

On November 26, 2012, a skeleton was found from the drain near the house, and, on the basis of forensic tests, CID said it was that of Navruna, but the family did not accept it.

On the basis of DNA report, CBI on August 20, 2014, told the court that the skeleton belonged to Navruna.

Ramesh Kumar was arrested along with Sudeep Chakravorty, cousin of Atulya Chakravorty, after the skeleton was recovered. He and three other accused are now out on bail.

Talking to HT, Atulya Chakravorty said the town police first refused to lodge his complaint. “The complaint was registered after seniors officials intervened in the matter. I have also informed officials and investigation officer of the CBI about the latest development,” he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Ashish Anand confirmed the registration of the FIR. “We are inquiring into the matter,” he said.

This is the second time that the Chakravorty family has received threat. Earlier, some criminals had threatened Maitri Chakravorty, mother of Navruna, to eliminate her family members. An FIR was then registered with the town police station.