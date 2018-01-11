First graduate from Maoist-hit Bihar village bags TCS job under special employability programme

The first graduate of a Maoist-affected village in Banka district of southeast Bihar has landed a job with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited.

Pradip Kumar Hembrom of Hiranatand village, 45 km west of Banka, is among 17 youths of the district, who have found placement in the information technology (IT) services, consultancy and business solution company on successful completion of a 25-day employability bridge and placement programme conducted by the TCS last month.

The programme was conducted by the TCS for providing exhaustive personality grooming and corporate etiquette training to 50 aspirants, selected from those registered with the District Registration and Consultation Centre (DRCC).

Apart from being the first graduate from Hirnatand, where employment opportunities are primarily limited to agriculture, Hembrom will the first to go outside the village to work in a corporate sector.

The success story of Mukesh Yadav, Sonali Priya and Soma Kumari, from villages affected by Maoist violence where corporate sector placement opportunity was almost negligible, is similar. While Yadav is the first graduate from his family, Priya is the first girl from her family to have been selected to work outside the district. Soma Kumari’s father is a bus driver.

District magistrate Kundan Kumar, who inaugurated recruitment initiative last year, said Hembrom had graduated in 2016 from PBS College, Banka, 253 km east of state capital Patna.

Kumar said TCS was approached for placement drive as part of the Unnayan Banka scheme, launched by him to ensure better employment opportunities to youths and improving their quality of life.

He said the placement drive was conducted in five rounds and those who cleared all the rounds were finally selected.

Those who could not find placement had been provided certificate of appreciation by TCS, “which is likely to increase their employability in the corporate sector”, he added.

Kumar said another such training programme would start in the district next month.

The special employability bridge programme was conducted by TCS team leader Puthumai.A.Nazrene and Sunil Barailey. The final placement drive was conducted by IT company’s HR and talent acquisition department, headed by Ajay Jacob.