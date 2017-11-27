Fish trader shot in Bihar five hours after seeking police protection

Gudri Sahni, a fish trader in north Bihar’Muzaffarpur district, would have been alive today had the police acted on his petition and provided him protection.

Sahni, 50, was gunned down at Pitaunjhia village in Hathauri police station area of the district on Sunday night, just five hours after he petitioned the police fearing threat to his life and seeking protection.

Sahni had visited the Hathauri police station, 23 kms north of Muzaffarpur and 94 km s from State capital Patna, on Sunday evening and submitted a petition in which he apprehended threat to his life from a village strongman over a land dispute.

“But they sat over my father’s application and he was shot dead hardly five hours after he returned from the police station,” the victim’s son, Manoj Sahni said.

The news of Gudri Sahni’s murder spread like wildfire in the village and an angry mob blocked the national highway-77 near Pitaunjhia. The blockade was lifted only after senior officials reached there and assured the protestors of action against culprits.

While the station house officer of Hathaudi did not responded to HT’s calls, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Kumar said he would look into the matter. “If any laxity was found from our men, stern action will be taken against them,” the SSP said.