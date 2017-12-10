IT employee-turned-hitman arrested in Bihar, was inspired by Gangs of Wasseypur

Bihar police arrested contract killer Avinash Kumar Srivastva, son of a slain RJD leader, along with his mother and an accomplice in Vaishali on Saturday for murdering a retired teacher in Bidupur last week.

Avinash (36), alias Amit, was an IT professional working with Infosys before his father, Lallan Srivastava was killed by Pappu Khan in 2003, which he avenged by pumping 32 bullets into Khan’s body. He claims to have turned a contract killer after that.

Inspired by the Hindi film Gangs of Wasseypur 2, he terms himself a psycho killer and told police that details about him can be found on Google.

Vaishali SP Rakesh Kumar said Avinash was arrested on July 26 last year along with accomplices for attempting to rob a bank in Mahua.

“A month back, he was bailed out, and shot dead a retired teacher at Bidupur a week back,” Kumar said.

On Saturday, police arrested Avinash with an accomplice Satish Paswan, who drove his bike while committing the crime, and his mother on charges of tampering with evidence and sheltering him after the crimes. Another accomplice, Dharmendra Kumar is absconding.

Kumar said that Avinash had taken Rs 80,000 for killing the retired teacher.

Quoting Avinash’s confession, the officer said he had written a book on Jehanabad jail break and introduces himself as a ‘Google-figuring psycho-killer’. He also confessed to his involvement in 18 cases of murders since 2003.

The police seized pistols, cartridges, two bikes and three cell phones from the Avinash’s hideouts.

Speaking to HT outside the SP’s office, Avinash said, “I can be free of crime only at my death.”

He also told some media persons in English that details of his crimes were available on Google. “Just type Avinash psychopathic killer and get details of my crimes.”

Avinash admitted that his life as an IT professional was going well until his father was gunned down in Patna.