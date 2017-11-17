IndiGo offloads four young Kashmirs from Patna-Delhi flight for ‘erratic’ behaviour

IndiGo offloaded four Kashmiri youths, reportedly for the erratic behaviour of a teenager among them from a Delhi-bound flight Thursday evening.

Those offloaded from the Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight (6E-6325) were identified as Mukhtar Ahmed Gani, his elder brother Javed Ahmed Gani and friends Md Munib Wali and Haroon Rashid. They were released later in the evening after preliminary screening.

The CISF, responsible for airport security, screened their baggage for explosives and did a background check on all the youths before releasing them.

The four young men were offloaded after some passengers complained about their erratic behaviour. A passenger, requesting anonymity said he initially saw the youths squabbling in the security hold area, trying to coax a reluctant Mukhtar to board the flight.

“I later heard the youth say that he will go and sit in the cockpit of the aircraft. His behaviour was erratic. It was then that I alerted the airline staff, who immediately offloaded all the four youths,” he said.

Mukhtar, 16, was earlier turned out of the 11, Bihar Batallion, NCC National Integration Camp, which he came to attend in Patna. The camp which began on November 8 is scheduled to run till November18.

Sources said the commanding officer of the camp had had reportedly found that the youth behaving in an erratic manner on November 14. He immediately contacted Mukhtar’s family in Jammu and asked them to take him back. His brother Javed, along with his two friends Md Munib and Haroon Rashid, studying in Punjab University, had come to take back Mukhtar when IndiGo offloaded them.

NCC commanding officer Col. Dharmendra refused to talk to HT over phone about the incident involving Mukhtar.

Security agencies, however, ruled out any terror angle. They said the youth was depressed and in unsound mental condition. He was blabbering consistently, prompting the airlines to declare him “unfit to fly”.

Efforts to contact the CISF proved futile while IndiGo is yet to respond to HT’s queries.