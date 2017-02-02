International artists to give park near Bodh Gaya shrine a new look

PATNA: The Maya Sarovar Park at Bodh Gaya will sport a different look on February 14.

As part of their ‘Hold…On. Buddha Enlightened Art & World Peace 2017’ project, 14 acclaimed artists from India and abroad have taken up the task to aesthetically renovate the park, near Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The artists will work on a number of sculptures and installations of highly contemporary nature and unveil their creations dedicated to theme of ‘art and world peace’.

Project curator Edith Rijnja of Netherlands has shortlisted 14 artists, five of them from India, after a thorough scrutiny. Project director Sanjeev Sinha, an artist of global fame, has already joined a fortnight-long camp to work on an installation.

Others participating artist include Atousa Bandeh Ghiasabadi, Iran; Rob Birza, the Netherlands; Meschac Gaba, Benin; Sigurdur Gudmundsson, Iceland; Vibha Galhotra, India; Dianne Hagen, Netherlands; Mona Hatoum, Lebanon; Cristina Lucas, Spain; Fernando Sanchez Castillo, Spain; Harald Schole, the Netherlands; Sharmila Samant, Shikha Sinha and Vivan Sundaram (all from India).

Part of an artists’ initiative set up by Sanjeev Sinha and Dianne Hagen in 2005, the project aims to create a platform where artists can express themselves through their work in the context of the present world situation and human conditions.

This time, the artists will be working on a project based on world contemporary art and set up permanent installations and sculptures in the park.

The title, ‘Buddha Enlightened’, refers to the entangled visions in society: Spirituality, politics, religion and existence. “We will try to give a new understanding or interpretation of the term ‘enlightenment’ through the ongoing project,” said Sanjeev Sinha,

“It will be a unique experience to work at Bodh Gaya, which draws lakhs of people every year from across the world,” said Sikha Sinha, a Delhi-based painter from Bihar.

Holland-based artist Hagen said all artists had finalised their concept for installations or sculpture and collected materials required for the project.

“The shape of the installations would start taking shape in the next couple of days,” she added.

In the first edition of the initiative, held in 2006, 31 artists came together at Bodh Gaya to work and exchange experiences. The second edition in 2011, with more than 30 artists from all over the world, was equally successful. Artists from Australia, Japan, USA, Canada, Cuba, Argentina, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Tibet, and India have so far been the part of this initiative.