JD(U) backs Centre’s ordinance on note ban while Bihar alliance remains critical

Contrary to the ruling grand alliance’s critical stance on the “adverse impact” of demonetisation, alliance partner Janata Dal (United) backed the Centre's ordinance to penalise those in possession of scrapped banknotes beyond the deadline.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party on Thursday welcomed the ordinance and said the Centre had done appreciable work a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by its national president Lalu Prasad, organised a day-long sit-in at the state capital to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

Alliance partners the JD (U) and Congress distanced itself from the sit-in protest.

Earlier, the JD (U) was one of few opposition parties to openly support the demonetisation move.

“Whatever be the drawbacks in implementation of the demonetisation, by bringing this ordinance the Centre has done appreciable work. Our party supports this initiative,” said party’s state spokesperson, Rajeev Ranjan Prasad.

The JD(U)’s stand assumes significance as the party was to review its position on demonetisation at the end of 50-day period PM Modi sought to bring things to normal.

Sources in the party said that it was willing to give the Centre some more time for the move.

“The JD(U) will give its opinion on the demonetisation after some time,” said party’s state president, Bashistha Narain Singh.

Party leaders said that since Nitish Kumar was busy with his Nischay Yatra and Prakash Parv events scheduled in first week of January, a final stance would be taken only after its conclusion.

“We are taking workers feedback and analysing the achievements and drawbacks of the move. Then only we will come with a definite stand,” Singh said.

Earlier in the month, the JD(U) described the chaos caused by demonetisation as a “sinister plot”. Chief minister Kumar also said the Prime Minister's push for a cashless society to strike against corruption would be tough as a “complete transformation was not possible”.