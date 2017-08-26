LPG crisis eases; IOCL lives up to challenge, does home delivery by boats in flood-hit Bihar

With floodwater receding, domestic LPG supply in flood-hit Bihar has improved, easing miseries of 1.68 crore people affected by floods in 19 of its 38 districts.

From a delivery backlog of 3-6 days, oil marketing companies (OMCs), like the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), have been able to cut down the time lag to an average 2-4 days from the date of booking an LPG refill in flood-hit areas.

This, the IOCL said, was possible because it took the natural calamity as a challenge and diverted supplies through alternate routes and even did home delivery by boats to ensure there was no LPG crisis at any point of time.

During the peak cut-off period between August 13 and 19, OMCs had to grapple with disruptions in road communication at several places in flood ravaged areas.

Road connectivity was snapped between Kishanganj and Thakurganj (in Kishanganj district); Araria and Kochadhaman; Araria and Kursakanta (both in Araria district); Purnea and Sonauli (Saran district); Triveniganj and Jadiya (Supaul district); Malda and Dalkhola (in West Bengal) and Bhagwatipur and Rajarampatti (in Madhubani district), leading to delayed supplies in these areas.

Sursand, Charaut and Suppi blocks of Sitamarhi district; Manjha, Kuchaikote and Baikunthpur in Gopalganj; Raxaul and Adapur in East Champaran, Lauriya and Bagaha in West Champaran were among some worst affected blocks, which had to face a delivery time lag of up to six days, said an IOCL spokesperson.

Towns of Bahadurganj and Kishanganj in Kishanganj district and Forbesganj and Narpatganj in Araria district faced a delivery time lag of 3-5 days, he added.

“The situation has improved considerably now. With the exception of may be a couple, there are no cut-off points anymore. Our team did an exceptional job in tiding over the crisis period and not allowing disruption in our operations and sales. We even used boats to reach LPG refills to people in flood-hit areas,” Mani Bhushan, IOCL general manager (LPG), Bihar and Jharkhand told Hindustan Times.

By conservative estimate, IOCL’s sale of domestic LPG refills in flood-hit areas of Bihar dipped by 1.54 lakh cylinders between August 13 and 19 — the peak flood period — as compared to the same period in July. Having sold 8.22 lakh domestic LPG cylinders between July 13 and 19, the IOCL sold 6.68 lakh refills during the same period in August. This was largely because of disruption in supply due to breakdown in road communication.

Ever since, the situation has improved, with floodwater showing a receding trend.