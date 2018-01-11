Murder of two traders within hour sparks protest at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

The murder of two businessmen within an hour at Muzaffarpur on Wednesday night sparked widespread protest in the north Bihar town on Thursday.

Traders of Muzaffarpur, 70 km north of state capital Patna, observed a bandh in protest against the incident and angry people took to streets, blocking main thoroughfares of the town at Suttapatti, Tower Chowk, Company Bagh, Motijheel, Saraiyagang, Jawaharlal Road and Akhara Ghat road for many hours.

They blamed “good relations” between police and criminals for the spurt in crime.

Unidentified criminals had shot dead young trader Rohit Kumar in his jewellery shop at Sonarpatti, a busy market hub, in Muzaffarpur town police station area on Wednesday night. Within an hour, Chandan Bhagat, a small time transporter from Darbhanga district, was shot dead near Khabara locality, just 100 metres from the sadar police station of the town.

North Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Moti Lal Chapadia said there had been sudden increase in incidents of crime in the town and businessmen were the soft target. “The trading community is in the grip of fear,” he said.

A national-level bodybuilder, Shakti Kumar, who was shot at in November last, said “police inaction” was responsible for the rise in crime. “I had registered a named FIR with the town police station against Chandan Soni. But, the police did not arrest Soni, who can be seen moving scot free,” said the silver medal winner at a national-level bodybuidling event.

Social activist Arvind Arun said that the law and order situation in the town had gone bad to worse. “Policemen are busy with crackdown on liquor mafia for award. This has badly affected policing. Even chief minister Nitish Kumar’s directive to control crime has gone in vain,” he said.