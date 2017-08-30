Nitish clears Patna’s new outer ring road plan; new 4-lane bridge on Ganga gets nod

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, gave his in-principle approval to build yet another bypass road for the capital city for smoother traffic flow,especially for vehicles bound for north and east Bihar districts.

The CM’s approval followed presentation of the proposal by the road construction department (RCD) during the review of its activities and ongoing projects, at a meeting here.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, chief secretary (CS) Anjani Kumar Singh said the proposed outer ring road, measuring 50 km in length, would be built from Kanhauli (near Bihta) in western Patna to to Kachhi Dargah in the east , the starting point of the proposed 6-lane bridge overn river Ganga, via Naubatpur, Lakhana, Daniawan and Fatuha.

“Though there is another bypass via Kankarbagh and Deedarganj, it is getting congested due to the increased load of vehicles. The new four-lane bypass will be built on part of the existing state highway 78,” said Singh.

In another important decision, the state government has urged the Central government to have a relook at the design of the strategically important Indo-Nepal border road, which suffered massive damage due tothe recent floods.

“The Central government has been asked to look if the road required more bridges and cross drainages to save it from the impact of floods,” said the CS.

Besides, the government also finalised the alignment of a new four-lane bridge over the river Ganga, which was proposed by the Central government. The new bridge, to be named New Gandhi Setu, will come up adjacent to the existing Mahatma Gandhi setu.

A detailed project report (DPR), estimated to cost Rs 3,000 crore, will be sent to the Union ministry for surface transport for approval and to finalise modalities for its construction.

The RCD has sufficient land between Zero Mile in Patna and Ramashish Chowk in Hajipur to build an approach road to the new bridge, said principal secretary of RCD Amrit Lal Meena, adding, that the initial eight-kilometre stretch of Ganga Path would be opened for traffic in May next year.

The RCD has been told to widen the entire stretch of the state highways (SHs) into a double lane with paved shoulder in the next three years. About 1,300 km stretch of the state highways out of total 4005 km, is single lane. An estimated Rs 6,500 crore would be spent on widening of state highways.

The chief minister also asked the RCD to step up work to replace all narrow and screw-pile bridges, numbering 335, with reinforced concrete cement (RCC) structure and intensify monitoring of repair of roads under the maintenance policy.

Contractors are given Rs 5 crore per kilometre for maintenance and repair of roads, including state highways and district roads, every year.

The RCD has been told to take control of and look after maintenance of street lights in the capital city. Presently, Patna municipal corporation looks after maintenance of street lights in the state capital.