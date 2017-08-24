Opposition disrupts Bihar assembly, legislative council over floods, Srijan scam

The Bihar legislative assembly remained disrupted for the almost the entire day on Thursday following RJD-led opposition’s insistence that the house debate the grim flood situation in the state by accepting an adjournment motion moved by it.

In the state legislative council, the opposition RJD and Congress raised the twin issues of Srijan scam and floods in the state by creating noisy scenes, leading to adjournment of the house within minutes after it assembled for the day.

Trouble started in the pre-lunch sitting of the assembly when RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui raised the demand for acceptance of an adjournment motion for a debate on the grim flood situation.

This evoked instant reaction from deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who asked the RJD members to convince their party chief Lalu Prasad to cancel the August 27 rally in view of the big loss of human lives due to the deluge in 18 districts.

“The RJD is totally insensitive to floods and only paying lip service to the plight of victims. The government is working overtime to provide succour to the 1.50 crore people affected by floods. But the RJD is only interested in its rally,” Modi said.

Enraged by Modi’s comments, Siddiqui said the rally would take place at all costs and reiterated his demand for the adjournment motion to be taken up. As he did so, RJD MLAs moved to the well of the house to press the demand raised by their party colleague.

As the house plunged into disorder, Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary reasoned the chair was ready to allow a special debate on the flood situation under rule 43 so that the government could also give a detailed reply on the situation. But RJD members remained adamant on their stand, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house till 2 pm.

Later, when the house sitting resumed, RJD members along with CPI-ML (liberation) MLAs once again trooped into the well, flaying the government for its handling of flood. A CPI- ML( liberation) member, Mehboob Alam, invited the ire of the Speaker when he stood up on the reporters table during the opposition protest.

“I will take disciplinary action against you if you do not alight from the table. This is against the decorum of the house,” Choudhary said, even as he adjourned the house for the second time till 4.55 pm.

Some business of the house, including the approval of the appropriation bill for supplementary demand of Rs 18,313 crore, was taken up later.

Road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav and parliamentary affairs minister Shravan Kumar slammed the RJD for disrupting the house and ignoring the Speaker’s suggestion to hold a special debate on the floods.

“ The house runs as per rules and not on the whims and fancies of the opposition. The RJD has been exposed for doing little for the flood hit people and has raised the issue of flood victims only to seek publicity. The CM and entire government machinery are working overtime to provide relief to the flood victims,” said Shravan Kumar.

