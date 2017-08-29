Over 100 take ill after partaking ‘prasad’ at Mahavir Shobha Yatra in Bihar’s flood-hit Araria district

Around 100 people, including 35 women and 20 children, fell ill after consuming prasad (offering to God) at a village under Forbesganj police station of Bihar’s Araria district on Monday.

The villagers partook prasad after attending a religious procession of Sri Mahavir Jhanda Shobha Yatra on Sunday.

Around 66 people of ward number 12 at Dholbajja panchayat were initially admitted to the Forbesganj referral hospital, about 300 km northeast of Patna, on Monday morning. They were, however, discharged later in the evening.

The district administration had rushed two medical teams with life saving drugs and kits to the Dholbajja village, where 30-35 people were still recuperating.

Medical officer at the Forbesganj referral hospital, Dr Ajay Kumar, said: “All those who were admitted on Monday complained of acute stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion.”

He said the villagers partook prasad on Sunday and immediately fell ill. “All those who were admitted due to food poisoning are out of danger and have been discharged,” Dr Kumar added.

Araria accounted for around 100 deaths due to the recent floods. With floodwater receding, the district was facing acute shortage of potable water. Medical experts feared that this could lead to a spurt in cases of diarrhoea.