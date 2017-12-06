Patna HC rejects bail plea of former BSSC chief, 13 others in Bihar job exam question paper leak case

The Patna high court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of former Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar and 13 other accused in the recruitment examination question paper leak case that surfaced in February.

Among others whose bail petitions were rejected by justice PK Jha included Sudhir Kumar ‘s sister-in- law Manju Devi, government schoolteacher Atal Bihari Rai, former data operator Avinash Kumar and then BSSC IT manager Niti Ranjan Pratap.

Sudhir Kumar, a senior IAS officer, was arrested from his parents’ house in Hazaribagh town in neighbouring Jharkhand on February 24 in connection with the question paper leak case along with his brother Avadhesh Kumar, sister-in- law Manju Devi, nephew Ashish Kumar, Sajjad Ahmad and Niti Ranjan Pratap.

The leaked question paper of the BSSC examination had reportedly become available online, before the commencement of the test.

The Bihar government had cancelled on February 8 the inter-level examination, conducted by BSSC after the special investigation team, constituted to probe allegations of question paper leak, submitted its report to the to the chief secretary and the director general of police .

The examination was being conducted in four phases to recruit 1,700 clerks in state government departments across Bihar. About 95,000 candidates had taken the examination at 750 centres across the state in the second phase held on February 5.The first phase was held on January 29.