Post topper scam, Bihar exam board goes hi-tech to clean up system

The matriculation and intermediate examinations in February-March this year will put to test the efficacy of digital practices put in place by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to minimize the errors and rid the examinations of unfair practices.

More than 30 lakh students are expected to appear in the two examinations.

The BSEB has introduced a series of corrective measures since its credibility took a hit when interviews last May by TV news channels of persons declared toppers in various streams of its intermediate examination did not possess even basic knowledge of subjects in which they had ‘topped’.

It was also revealed that 222 rank holders belonged to one college.

Patna divisional commissioner Anand Kishor, who took charge of BSEB after the scam surfaced, embarked on a digitalisation drive, the efficacy of which was successfully tested in the compartmental examinations of 2016, in which the results were declared in a record time of one month.

Said BSEB chairman Kishor: “We have introduced changes to make the processes free of errors and unfair practices. The board is fully prepared to face the challenges ahead.”

If all goes well, the BSEB will become the first board in the country to have everything go digital, from registration, form filling, evaluation and declaration of results.

The BSEB has introduced online form filling to replace manual, hard copy filling through schools, which saves time and minimises errors. Other measures introduced include:-

Pre & post exam software: These have been developed to shift several examination-related works from manual to computers. This came into force from the compartmental examinations held in November 2016.

OMR sheet: The board has introduced barcode in answer sheets and OMR sheets on top of it. Earlier, copies sent to evaluation centres bore roll numbers and roll codes, which left scope for malpractices. Now, the OMR sheet, which has two parts, contains name of the examinees and roll numbers, at the left while the right side remains blank, so that copies cannot be identified.

Chief secrecy officer: The BSEB has nominated an ADM rank officer as chief secrecy officer in each district. S/He appoints secrecy officers to oversee barcode related work of the answersheets. After completion of the bar-coding process, secrecy officers tear the OMR sheet into two halves and send them to the board office in separate packets.

Digital scanning: The BSEB has stopped physical movement of answersheets for evaluation. It has copies and flying slips (half portion of the OMR sheet) scanned through high-speed scanners at the board office, as tried during compartmental examinations.

Digital marking: Under this, scanned copies were uploaded on 2,000 computers in 25 districts for evaluation. Prior to this, teachers were given training on digital marking system. The new system ended the possibility of error in totaling of marks.

Online verification: The BSEB has changed the format of marksheet and certificate, adding security features like M-sign (digital signature) and QR (quick response) code, so that any one from any part of the globe can verify their originality through internet.

Digital locker: The board has linked registration and form filling up with examinees’ Aadhaar cards. Though this is optional till now, the BSEB has also provided facility to students to transfer their marksheets, provisional certificates, final certificates and transfer certificates to digital locker free of cost. It will enable students to keep their valuable documents safe in digital locker and allow them to be accessed from any part of the world through internet.

Affiliations gone: The BSEB has also cancelled affiliation of 147 schools/colleges for not fulfilling the affiliation criteria. Some of the colleges were running in only one room.