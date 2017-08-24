Sharad loyalists Javed Raza, Bidhuri removed from JD(U) posts

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Thursday removed party general secretary Javed Raza and secretary Virendra Kumar Bidhuri, loyalists of rebel leader Sharad Yadav, from their posts on the charge of “anti-party activities”.

Announcing this, JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi said they were removed with immediate effect.

Raza and Bidhuri are close associates of Sharad Yadav who has been charting a different path after JD(U) walked out of Grand Alliance and formed government with BJP in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, also Bihar chief minister, has already removed another Sharad Yadav loyalist Arun Kumar Shrivastav as general secretary for “unauthorisedly” writing to the returning officer of Gujarat assembly for appointing an election agent for the crucial Rajya Sabha election there.

Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar, who is working in tandem with Sharad Yadav, has been suspended.

Sharad Yadav himself has been removed from the post of JD(U) Parliamentary Party leader and Nitish Kumar’s close aide RCP Singh made new Parliamentary party chief.

Kumar and Tyagi have already hinted big action against Sharad Yadav that includes ending his Rajya Sabha membership if he attends RJD August 27 rally at Patna.