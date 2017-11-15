Spurned, man from UP commits suicide in Bihar’s Kaimur village

A 25-year-old man committed suicide on Tuesday after he was allegedly snubbed by the girl he loved and assaulted by members of her family in south west Bihar’s Kaimur district.

Locals said the man consumed pesticide and fell unconscious while he was being chased out of Parhi village in Chand police station area of the district, 235 km southwest of state capital, Patna.

He had been staying in the girl’s house for the last three days on a fake identity, the locals said, adding that he introduced himself as Ajay Sharma, a distant relative from Sitapur village in Mohammadabad police station area of bordering Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

When the man extended his stay beyond the third day,the girl’s family grew suspicious about his identity. After learning about his “one-sided love”, the girl’s relatives abused and assaulted him. The man consumed pesticide and fell unconscious outside the village while he was being chased away, the locals added.

The man was brought to the primary health centre (PHC) at Chand, where he regained consciousness during treatment. He, however, fled from the PHC and was again found lying unconscious on the road leading to the girl’s house . The villagers informed the police, who took him to the PHC again. As his condition was serious, the PHC medical officer referred him to the sadar hospital at district headquarters Bhabua, 32 km away. He died on way to Bhabua, the police said.

A mobile phone, a spare battery and an empty wrapper of pesticide were recovered from his pocket, the police said, adding that his body was kept at the police station after the post-mortem examination.

The girl’s family has denied love affair and said it could be one-sided.

The police said the SIM card in his mobile phone was issued to Niraj Kumar of Bhawanipur village in Sitapur district of UP. Most of the calls made to the numbers saved in the cellphone were answered by women, the police added.

Station house officer, Chand police station, Rajiv Ranjan said the police had registered a case of unnatural death. The police were quizzing the members of the girl’s family , he said. “We are also trying to contact the Sitapur police to ascertain his identity and inform the family,” Ranjan added.