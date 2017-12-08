TCS initiative to boost employment opportunities in Maoist-hit Banka district of Bihar 

BHAGALPUR: Information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) has launched a recruitment initiative in Maoist-affected Banka district in southeast Bihar.

A team from TCS is conducting a 20-day employability bridge and placement programme at Banka town, 253 km east of state capital Patna, for providing exhaustive personality grooming and corporate etiquette training to 70 aspirants.

On completion of training, successful candidates will be provided certificates by the TCS. Within a week after completion of the training programme, an HR (human resources) team of the TCS will visit Banka to conduct placement interview of successful candidates.

Selected candidates will be placed at different offices of TCS across the country. Varanasi and Kolkata will be the likely locations for selected girl candidates.

Banka district magistrate Kundan Kumar, who inaugurated recruitment initiative on Wednesday, said the candidates inducted in the training programme were selected from those registered with the District Registration and Consultation Centre (DRCC).

Kumar said there was no dearth of talent in the district and the TCS was approached for placement drive as part of the Unnayan Banka scheme, launched by him for ensuring better opportunities to youths and improving their quality of life.

The DM said in the first batch, 70 youths with educational qualification of BA and B.Sc, were being covered in the TCS training programme. The TCS had agreed to provide training to another batch of 50 youths having B.Com degree, he added.

Kumar said the TCS team, following initial interaction with the trainees, appeared convinced that they had talents to meet the company’s requirements. The arrangements made for conducting training programme had also been found satisfactory by the visiting team, he added.

DM said improving communicative skill and analytical reasoning besides how to work with team of colleagues with whom participants had never met before and skill of meeting pressing deadlines forms part of training programme.

Puthumai Nazrene, a TCS team leader who was in Banka on Thursday, said the participants would be trained to take up jobs in utility service operations as well as in the banking sector. There were ample employment opportunities in both the sectors, he added.