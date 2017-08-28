Tejashwi to undertake another yatra, this time for ‘immersion of Srijan wrongdoers’

Buoyed by the success of his ‘Janadesh Apman (insult to mandate) Yatra’ that resulted in massive turnout of people at ‘Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao’ rally in Patna on Sunday, leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is again yatra-bound.

This time, Yadav has proposed to undertake a statewide ‘Srijan ke Durjan ka Visarjan (immersion of Srijan wrongdoers) Yatra’, to “expose corrupt deeds” of chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other leaders that led to the alleged embezzlement of more than Rs 1,300-crore public money from Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa districts.

Yadav, younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, announced the yatra during his speech at the Sunday’s rally and said it would continue “until Kumar and Modi stepped down from their positions”. He, however, did not spell out exactly when and how it would start. Sources in the RJD said it could take off next month after the flood water receded from the affected areas.

“More than 1.75 crore people in 19 districts have been hit by the current spell of floods. Of the 80 assembly constituencies won by the RJD, 42 are facing the fury of floods. A majority of people from Seemanchal in northeast Bihar, which has been the worst-hit, could not make it to the rally due to logistics issues,” said RJD MLA Shakti Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra could also aim to thank the people for their participation, despite distress.

In his speech during the rally, Tejashwi Yadav had trained his gun on (chacha) Nitish Kumar for not letting him organise ‘Janadesh Apman rally’ in Bhagalpur. “The administration did not only spoil the rally, but it denied accommodation for me,” said the former deputy CM, adding that he would not take rest until the culprits of Srijan scam were brought to book.

A section of senior RJD leaders said as Tejashwi Yadav had proved his leadership quality by managing to win over the people’s trust and ensuring massive attendance at the rally, he needed to work hard to establish people-to-people contact like his father. “It is going to be a tough time for Lalu Prasad and the RJD, as the special CBI court has fast-tracked hearing in the fodder scam cases and other investigating agencies are pursuing different cases against the family members,” they said.